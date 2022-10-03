Bigg Boss 16 Day 1 Highlights: Nimrit-Archana's Ugly Argument, Netizens Call Abdu Rozik 'Cutest'

The first episode of Bigg Boss 16 has already set the tone for the fresh season with several major updates. While Bigg Boss has made it clear that there will be no morning alarm song but an ‘anthem’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam got into an ugly war of words during the episode. We also saw a minor argument between Gautam Vig and MC Stan. However, it is Abdu Rozik who has left everyone impressed. Here are some of the major highlights from the first episode of Bigg Boss 16:

Archana Gautam tags Nimrit Kaur ‘Bekar’

During a task, a person claiming to be actor Pankaj Tripathi called Archana Gautam in the Bigg Boss 16 house and asked her to write ‘bekar’ on the forehead of the person who she thinks deserves the tag. Like all expected, Archana wrote the same on captain Nimrit’s forehead and shared that she wasn’t happy with her house duties being changed repeatedly. While Archana mentioned that she wanted to work in the kitchen, Nimrit argued that nobody liked the tea she had made and therefore the actress-politician was asked not to work in the kitchen. At the end, Nimrit allowed Archana to write ‘bekar’ on her forehead but was left disappointed with it.

Bigg Boss Asks About Tina Dutta and Sreejita De’s Equation

During the episode, Bigg Boss also called Uttaran actresses Tina Dutta and Sreejita De to the confession room where he asked them about their equation. While Bigg Boss asked if they are friends or foes, the two maintained that there are not each other’s enemies. When Bigg Boss asked them about the time when they stayed together in Goa, Sreejita mentioned that Tina was dominating sometimes. To this, Tina asked added that there were minor fights between the two.

Abdu Rozik Impresses All, Netizens Call Him ‘Cutest’

Abdu Rozik has turned out to be one of the cutest and most entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss 16. His level of energy is unbeatable by any other contestant. After the first episode, several social media users argued how Abdu is the cutest in the history of Bigg Boss and mentioned they are rooting to watch him in this season of Salman Khan’s show. “Bro I’m in love with him and it’s a bad one . Just look at him yaar the way he was singing haye," one of the fans wrote.

Gautam Vig Vs MC Stan In Bigg Boss 16 House

During the episode, we also saw a minor argument between Gautab Vig and MC Stan after the former asked the rapper to arrange the chairs. While Stan mentioned that would do it the next morning, Gautam lost his cool and asked him to do his duties properly. The two got into a heated argument after Stan told Gautam that nobody will sleep on chairs and therefore those can be arranged later. Later, the two also hugged each other after Sajid Khan asked them to clear the differences.

