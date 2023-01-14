Bigg Boss 16 Day 104 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Says Tina Dutta Has 'Ghatiya Soch'

The Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 started on a light note as Bharti Singh and Harsh entered the house to play some fun games with the housemates. However, one of those games leads to disagreements between the contestants of Salman Khan’s show. In one of the games, a contestant is shown a secret word and they will have to select three contestants who match the description. Once they select the contestants, the word will be revealed. Archana gets the first word which is ‘Kaamchor.’ She selects Sreejita De, MC Stan and Tina.

Priyanka chooses Shalin, Tina and Soundarya and the word she gets is ‘Gadha.’ Shalin then chooses Archana, Priyanka and Tina as he gets the word ‘Ghatiya soch.’ This leads to a disagreement between Shalin and Tina. Shalin said that Tina used him in the game, however, the latter points out his hypocrisy. She says that Shalin first said that Sumbul had feelings for him now he is accusing Tina. After these games with Bharti and Harsh, Salman Khan interacts with the contestants.

Week 16 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominations Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan Task NA Result NA Exits Sreejita De Notes NA

He asks the contestants to name their weaknesses and also what they would like to change. Archana states her shortcomings and says she sometimes says the wrong things during arguments and promises not to hurt people. She names Shiv and says that the latter exaggerates what she says. Sumbul says her weakness is speaking less and promises to talk more. Nimrit states that her weakness is being gullible and she will be more vocal now. One by one all the contestants state their weaknesses.

After interacting with them, Salman also interacts with Bharti and Harsh. The couple also brought their son Gola and Salman gifts him his signature bracelet. Bharti also jokingly tells Salman to launch his baby.

The episode ends with Salman Khan evicting Sreejita De from the house.

