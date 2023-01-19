Bigg Boss 16 Day 109 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Calls Priyanka 'Ghatiya', Latter Calls Him 'Dogla Insaan'

With just a couple of weeks left before the finale, the competition is getting intense between the remaining Bigg Boss contestants. Bigg Boss asks housemates to choose a new captain and win a ticket to the finale. Each and every contestant names who they feel should be the captain. Most of them took their own names besides taking someone else’s name. Priyanka Chahar names herself and Shiv Thakare. Archana Gautam also takes her name. Some of the housemates also say that they are more deserving than the current captain, Nimrit. Tina also says that she is more deserving than Nimrit. However, Sumbul Touquer takes Nimrit’s side.

Shalin Bhanot says that he should be the captain and if not him, then he would not like to change Nimrit as a captain. Most of the housemates choose Shiv so Bigg Boss announces that there will be a competition between him and Nimrit. The task leads to a huge fight between Priyanka, Tina and Shalin. They name-call each other. An irked Tina tells Shalin that he even failed to keep his ex-wife’s dignity. Shalin also blames Tina for ruining his friendship with Sumbul. He then tries to clarify things with Sumbul but the latter told him to keep her out of his fights with Tina.

Week 17 Captain Nimrit Kaur Task Choosing another captain Nominations Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma Exits None Notes After fighting with Shalin, Tina says she wants to leave the show

MC Stan later claims that Tina is picking up fights to keep her safe from the nominations.

After talking to Sumbul, Shalin also comes to talk to Tina. She was already discussing him with Priyanka. Tina accused him of approaching her, however, Shalin levels the same accusations on her. After another round of fighting with him, Tina says that he is attacking her dignity and tells Priyanka that she wants to leave the show voluntarily. Priyanka tries to calm her down.

Later in the episode, Tina, Soundarya Sharma and Priyanka try to sort things out. Shalin, meanwhile, is seen ranting about Tina with Shiv, Nimrit and Stan.

