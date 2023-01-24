Bigg Boss 16 Day 114 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Breaks Down, Asks Shiv Thakare to Nominate Him

With just a couple of weeks left for the finals, the housemates are going through constant changes in their relationships with each other. Shalin Bhanot feels left out in the house and has no one to talk to. Sumbul Touqeer points it out. On the other hand, Archana Gautam jokingly says that she will speak in English so Bigg Boss asks her to switch to Hindi. She speaks in broken English with Shalin Bhanto, MC Bhanot and Shiv Thakare and this leaves Tina Dutta and Priyanka Chahar in splits.

However, Shalin and Shiv’s response leaves Tina and Priyanka irritated. Shalin thinks Archana is trying to make fun of Shiv for not knowing English. The next morning, Stan, Shiv and Shalin are seen discussing this matter and Priyanka taunts them saying that people take God’s name early in the morning but those three are gossiping. Shiv overhear’s the comment.

Week 18 Captain Nimrit Kaur Nominations None Task None Exits None Notes Shalin Bhanot feels alone

This eventually turns into a bigger fight with Shalin locks horns with Archana, Priyanka and Archana. Shalin feels that the trio is intentionally provoking him. He then requests Shiv to nominate him because he feels he cannot tolerate them anymore. Later Nimrit tries to calm him down and advises him to be vocal about everything he is feeling.

On the other hand, Priyanka, Archana and Tina discuss the nominations and are stopped by Bigg Boss. Tina later decides to leave owing to a medical emergency. A doctor comes to see her and she says her tooth broke.

