Bigg Boss 16 Day 122 Highlights: The ticket to the finale task was held and Nimrit Kaur reached the finale.

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 07:00 IST

With just a couple of weeks left to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, the contestants are in full focus and have turned on their competition mode for one last time. The day starts with Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur fighting over food. Nimrit gets support from her ‘mandli’. Following this, Bigg Boss calls Priyanka and Shalin into the confession room separately and asks them to name the contestant they would like to control. Both Priyanka and Shalin name Shiv.

Later, Bigg Boss finally starts the Ticket to Finale task. The contestants play the remote-control task where there will be a television set in the garden area featuring the contestants and the master of the house will select the contestant who gets the chance to eliminate someone from the captaincy race.

Week 19
CaptainNimrit Kaur
TaskTicket to Finale
ResultNimrit reached the finale

Nimrit takes Priyanka’s name and points out she made fun of Shalin’s mental health. Sumbul nominates Shalin out of the captaincy race. But the latter does not take this lying back. He tries to reason with Sumbul that he has never been the captain of the house.

However, the task ends with Nimrit still remaining as the captain and reaching the finale week. The present contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touquer, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam.

