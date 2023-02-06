Bigg Boss 16 Day 126 Highlights: Archana Gautam's Arrogance Leads to Ration Task Getting Cancelled, Housemates Angry

There is just a week left for the finale and the contestants are putting on their best game. Earlier, Sumbul Touqeer Khan got eliminated from the show leaving only Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur in the ‘mandli.’ The top six contestants in Salman Khan show right now are Shiv, Shalin, Nimrit, Priyanka Chahar, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot. The recent episode started with Shiv and Stan talking about Sumbul. Shiv still seems a bit emotional for her eviction.

Archana repents for hurting Shiv in one of the previous tasks. She offers to do his task as she injured his eyes. Nimrit, however, asks her not to do it as Shiv will not like it. But Archana keeps on offering help and saying that she is feeling guilty.

Week 18 Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Task Ration task Result Final ration task of the season gets cancelled Nominations NA Exits NA

Sometime later, Shekhar Suman enters the house to entertain the audience. He gives the ‘garam tawa’ award to Archana and calls her the kitchen queen. He gives hilarious awards to all the remaining contestants. Shekhar Suman enters the house as well to meet the contestants before the finale. He leaves encouraging words for them.

Later at night, Archana discusses Shalin and talks about his pretentiousness. The next day, Bigg Boss announces a new task for the top six contestants. He asks them to wear belts kept in the garden area. This will be the last ration task of the show. The contestants have to rank others based on how deserving they are of the Bigg Boss trophy. The contestants will have to stand on steps numbered one to six. Some amount of ration is kept in each of the stands and people standing on that respective stand will get that amount of ration.

Archana puts Nimrit on number 6 because she feels she had no game of hers and survived in the shadow of her friends. Shalin also chooses Nimrit for the last position. Priyanka puts Stan on the 6th position while Shiv selects Shalin because he feels the latter did not show his personality unlike others. Nimrit also chooses Shalin. He goes on the 6th stand after the buzzer goes off. The discussion starts for who should be on the 5th position. Nimrit gets the position. The majority of the contestants chooses Archana for the fourth position but she refuses to accept it. The housemates try to explain it to her but she refuses to understand. This results in Bigg Boss cancelling the task. However, he had some ration in store for them.

This enrages everyone in the house, including Priyanka, who is Archana’s good friend.

