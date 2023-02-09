Ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 finale, which is slated to happen later this week, the remaining contestants had to face some sharp questions from members of the press who were invited into the house. Finalists Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar, Archana Gautam, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare interacted with the media and answered their questions.

Shalin was asked about his sudden change in attitude after Tina Datta’s exit, and the speculation that he was acting when he had his emotional low moments. He explains what his mental state of mind was and also says that since he is an actor, some of those gestures seep into his everyday mannerisms.

He is also asked that despite his claim that he respects women, he also talks behind their backs. “There’s a woman in me also, who loves b***hing about others. I enjoy that," he says with a laugh. In response to a question as to whether he is a weak contestant on the show, he says, “I think I am weak in terms of relationships, maybe this show as well. I am not perfect."

Shiv Thakare is asked if he would sacrifice the Bigg Boss 16 trophy for his friend, MC Stan. He says, “I will be happy if Stan wins, but I will be a little more happy if I win. Among the rest 4, I would want Stan to win."

Priyanka and Archana were asked about the depth of their friendship, because there were several fights between them over the course of the show. Priyanka says that she tried to convince Archana to not use cuss words. Archana says their fights were always on small issues.

MC Stan is asked that he seemed less interested in the game when he had entered the show, but his attitude changed later and now he has become a finalist. The rapper says it took him some time to gain confidence in the house and understand the game. He also says that he was quite surprised by the behaviour of people in the house. He added he felt like a misfit at first.

