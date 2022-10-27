Bigg Boss 16 Day 26 Highlights: Nimrit Kaur Says She Doesn't Want Priyanka Chahar to Be Captain, Fights With Gautam Vig

The October 26 episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 saw a lot of twists and turns and Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig were upset with Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta. Bigg Boss relieves Archana Gautam from her captaincy tasks which she had received as a punishment. Now with her gone, the house needs a new captain and Bigg Boss assigns a task to select the same.

Bigg Boss asks Nimrit Kaur to choose between Shiv as a captain and some of the ration of the house but she chooses Shiv. This irks Priyanka, Archana and others as they were not okay with her choice of giving over the ration. Then Soundarya and Ankit are asked to choose between ration and Gautam. While the former chooses Gautam, the latter goes with the ration. This upsets Gautam.

WEEK 4 Nominations Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia House Captain Tasks Contestants asked to choose between ration and house Captains Results Nimrit chooses Shiv over ration while Soundarya chooses Shiv Notes Twists Exits

On the other hand, Gautam has a fight with Nimrit for choosing Shiv over ration. Nimrit, on the other hand, is upset that everyone had a problem with her giving up the ration but no one said a word to Soundarya when she did the same. Nimrit and Gautam have a huge fight after the task is over and he questions her loyalty. This hurts Nimrit who breaks down. Gautam tells her that she has found a new friend in Shiv and chosen him. However, she later confides in Tina Dutt and tells her that she chose Shiv because she was okay with him, Gautam or her becoming the captain but she did not want Priyanka to be the captain.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik expresses his displeasure with Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot. Shalin and Sumbul, too, have a brief moment of disagreement but they clear it out soon. The contestants who are nominated for this week are Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

