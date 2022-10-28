Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16 Day 26 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Wants to Confess His True Feelings for Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 Day 26 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Wants to Confess His True Feelings for Tina Datta

The episode that started with Shalin Bhanot saying he wants to propose to Tina Datta, ends with a rift between the two.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 14:39 IST

In the Girls Hostel Boys Hostel task, no couple emerges the winner despite Shalin saying he wants to tell Tina how he feels for her.
As part of the task on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the house gets divided in two parts - girls hostel and boys hostel. Sajid Khan is appointed the role of the watchman of the boys hostel, while Archana Gautam becomes the warden of the girls hostel. The rest of the housemates are paired up - Shalin Bhanot with Tina Datta, Gautam Vig with Saundarya, Priyanka with Ankit, Abdu Rozik with Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan with Sumbul Touqeer.

Sajid and Archana are given the power to choose which couple emerges with the strongest connection, and can reward them with ration items. The boys have to convince Sajid to let them call the girl they are paired with, and it’s the watchman’s decision who he allows.

Even before the task begins, Shalin says tells Tina he wants to propose to her. The actress constantly reminds him that the cameras are watching, and says whatever he admits has to be true. But unfortunately, Shalin never gets the chance to make the phone call, even after trying to convince Sajid that he wants to confess his true feelings for Tina.

WEEK 4
NominationsGori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
House Captain
Tasks1. House divided into Girl and Boys Hostels, couples are asked to prove their connection strongest2. Girls are asked to offer Hunk chocolate to the boys and get them to shower them with compliments in return.
Results 1. Sajid and Archana claim the ration as no couple is declared winner2. Nimrit Kaur wins the chocolate task
 Notes Chocolate task creates a rift between Shalin and Tina.
 Twists At the end of the episode, Shalin tells Archana he does not love Tina.
 Exits

At the end of the task, Sajid and Archana do not declare any couple as the winner, and so all the ration remaining items become theirs. Tina wins an item as the winner of the dance competition, and Shalin wins rajma as the winner of the bodybuilding competition. Later, she and Shalin are seen discussing that there was partiality during the task and so they didn’t get a chance.

Shalin continues with his attempts to talk to Tina and tell her how he feels about her.

The housemates are given another task - the girls have to offer chocolate to the boys in the house and win their compliments in return. Nimrit manages to score the most the fastest and wins the task.

The task leads to a misunderstanding between Tina and Shalin as she approaches other men in the houses first. As Shalin doesn’t come to her on his own, Tina later breaks down and says, “Do I have to ask my own people to stand by me?"

first published: October 28, 2022, 13:56 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 14:39 IST

