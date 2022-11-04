Bigg Boss 16 Day 33 Highlights: Tina Datta Makes a Short Exit, Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig Get Into a Big Fight

The latest episode of Bigg Boss started with Shalin Bhanot’s demand for chicken, citing his protein requirements. The actor keeps asking for separate chicken for him, outside of the ration provided by Bigg Boss. He is called into the confession room late at night , where Bigg Boss explains that he was being given chicken separately so far because there was bare minimum ration in the house so far. Now that the usual quota of ration is being provided, his chicken is also included in that.

While Bigg Boss has a hard time explaining to Shalin that chicken won’t be sent separately for him, Archana starts screaming that a person like him shouldn’t be living in the Bigg Boss house. She keeps saying he should be sent home where he can eat chicken to his heart’s fill. Shalin keeps repeating that it is his dietary requirement prescribed by doctors. Tina tries to calm Shalin down and explain that his share of chicken has been provided.

Tina Datta steps out of the house for a short while as her pet dog passes away.

The captaincy task triggers a big fight between Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig. Bigg Boss gives the former captains the right to choose the next one through a Pied Piper themed task. Tina requests Gautam to support her, and Shalin also comes to request him. But their ongoing rift flares up again and a big war of words ensues between Gautam and Shalin. They almost come to blows when other housemates intervene to stop them.

Gautam eliminates Tina and Sajid Khan from the captaincy race. Tina keeps reminding him that she has always supported Gautam, but to no avail. Priyanka, Ankit, Saundarya and Gori are also eliminated from the task by former captains. The episode ends before the new captain is revealed.

