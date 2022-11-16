Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16 Day 45 Highlights: Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig Are Nominated

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig got nominated.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 06:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta did something very special for her fellow contestants and close friends, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer. Tina and Abdu Rozdik wrote ‘HBD S’ on Shalin’s bed with rose petals and kept a quarter bowl of suji ka sheera there. Tina also decorated Sumbul’s room to mark the latter and Shalin’s birthday.

Elsewhere, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a heated argument over kitchen duties. It all began with Priyanka helping Archana prepare lunch and the latter gave Priyanka an additional task of chopping the vegetables. Archana reprimanded Priyanka for being unhygienic and ‘kaamchor’.

The fight escalated to the point where Ankit intervened and reminded Archana that Priyanka was the first to stand up for her when her eviction was being discussed during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Archana, in her defence, replied, ‘ehsaan mat dikhana’ and took the argument to a whole new level by questioning Priyanka’s upbringing. “Mummy-Papa ne sikhaya nahin kya?" Archana asked her. This irked Priyanka and she lost her cool. Archana further instigated Priyanka by saying that the entire country knows that she is hungry for footage.

Week 8
House captainSajid Khan
NominationsSoundarya, Gautam, Tina and Shalin.
TaskNominations task based on the story of ‘The Shepherd and the Wolf’.
ResultPriyanka, Ankit and Archana are safe. While Soundarya, Gautam, Tina and Shalin get nominated.
ExitsNA

Later, Bigg Boss announced nomination task. Based on the legendary story of ‘The Shepherd and the Wolf’, the nomination task entailed sanchalak Sajid Khan listing his favourite contestants. These contestants stood safe from eviction for the week and the non-favourites must nominate each other in a farm set-up where makeshift sheep would be assigned names of the non-favourites.

To nominate a contestant, each non-favourite must pick a sheep of their choice and take it to the wolf as prey and cite their reason for nominating them. As a result, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were nominated. While Priyanka, Ankit and Archana got safe.

first published: November 16, 2022, 06:40 IST
last updated: November 16, 2022, 06:50 IST
