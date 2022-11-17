Bigg Boss 16 Day 46 Highlights: Nimrit Kaur Calls Archana Gautam'Crackhead', Ankit Gupta Compares Her to Rakhi Sawant

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw house captain Sajid Khan lock horns with Archana Gautam over a task. The filmmaker assigns the housemates tasks based on the chit system. This irks Bigg Boss who schools him and asks him whether he would do something like this on his film sets as well. Sajid then asks Archana to clean the dirt but she argues that she has taken a bath hence she will not do it. Sajid changes her task but she refuses to do anything citing excuses. He also tries to send her to jail for some time but Archana does not agree to that as well.

Shiv Thakarey then takes matters into his own hands and starts throwing away her clothes from the room. Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta says that Archana is trying to be Rakhi Sawant. He says that Rakhi is invited every year for entertainment but she never wins. On the other hand, Bigg Boss punished the housemates by sealing the smoking room. Bigg Boss also assigns a new task.

Week 8 Captain Sajid Khan Nominations Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot Task Stealing ration from Sajid’s godown Exits NA

According to the task, Sajid Khan’s godown will have all the ration of the house. Every time a song plays, the lights of the house will go out and the housemates will go to sleep. However, the housemates will get a chance to be ‘thieves’ and steal ration from the godown. Sajid will be keeping an eye on them and once he presses the buzzer, the housemates will have to come back with whatever ration they have collected. So, it depends on Sajid how many rations he would let the contestants steal.

During the task, Sajid and Archana lock horns once again. The fight escalates to such an extent that most of the housemates seem to go against Archana. Sajid also warns her not to mess with him.

