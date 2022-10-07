Bigg Boss 16 Day 5 Highlights: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Fired as Captain, Shalin Bhanot Challenges Her

The first captain of the house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets fired for not ensuring Bigg Boss’ rules are being followed in the house. Bigg Boss calls her to the confession room to express his displeasure, but also gives her a chance to save her captaincy.

At the same time, the housemates who were asked to gather in the living room as Nimrit was in the confession room, could hear Bigg Boss’ instructions to her. Bigg Boss says the first person to ring the gong outside will get a chance to challenge Nimrit’s captaincy. Shalin runs as soon as Bigg Boss’ announcement is heard and succeeds in ringing the gong, thus getting a chance to be the next captain.

Once Nimrit is out of the confession room, a discussion on where she fell short as a captain in the past 24 hours ensues. Shalin also clarifies that this challenge would not affect his friendship with Nimrit. They are given a task to complete as part of the challenge, according to which both of them have to stand with baskets on their heads.

Advertisement

WEEK 1 Nominations SAJID KHAN, MC STAN, GAUTAM VIG, GORI NAGORI, SHIVA THAKARE AND ARCHANA GAUTAM TWISTS Nimrit Kaur fired as captain, Shalin challenge her HOUSE CAPTAIN Nimrit Kaur TASKS Nimrit Kaur and Shalin face off to win captaincy RESULTS Nimrit Kaur remains captain NOTES PUNISHMENTS EXITS

Housemates are asked to put anything they want in the baskets. Shaleen throws off his basket in frustration as the housemates put heavy items like dumbells and a big vase in his basket and it gets too heavy for him to bear the weight. Nimrit wins the challenge.

Abdu Rozik shocks everyone by showing off his expensive shoes, which he claims has real gold on them. He then proceeds to jump into the pool wearing pink shorts, which some of the housemates find cute.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here