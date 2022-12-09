Bigg Boss 16 Day 68 Highlights: Sreejita De Exposes Tina Datta, Calls Her 'Negative,' Tells Ankita Gupta 'Shaadi Kar Lo'

Television actress Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16, made a fiery comeback into the show as a wild card entrant on Thursday’s episode. Sreejita was brought into the house as a Yoga teacher who gave a few contestants a reality check and one of them was Tina Datta.

Sreejita called Tina a person with a black heart and negative energy. The duo had a major showdown upon Sreejita’s entry into the show. In her defence, Tina said that she and her audience knows her reality and she doesn’t want Sreejita’s validation for the same. Sreejita even said that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show.

Meanwhile, Sreejita was happy to see Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. She told Ankit that he is in love with Priyanka and that it’s about he should get married to her. Ankit, however, denied it and maintained that they are just friends. When Sreejita asked Ankit whether he feels that Priyanka gets upset when he talks to other women contestants in the house, he was quick to say no. However, this question triggered Priyanka and she got upset with Ankit.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sreejita gave a tight hug to Nimrit as they spoke about the latter’s game. Sreejita also asked Nimrit to get the trophy home. Later, she was announced as the first wild card entrant in the house. Several housemates except Tina Datta was seen cheering for Sreejita.

When Sreejita entered the BB house, she tightly hugged Shalin Bhanot, said “wait" and then looked into the camera as she hugged him, which grabbed the attention of housemates. Tina has often looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin in the show. Mimicking Tina, Sreejita hilariously said: “Zoom in the camera."

Nimrit, Shiv and Soundrya caught the drift and started clapping. Priyanka said: “Ab aayega maza." Amid all this drama, Tina was seen crying inconsolably in the bedroom.

Read all the Latest Movies News here