Bigg Boss 16 Day 79 Highlights: Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Sreejita De Are New Captains

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a new fight for the position of captain. Bigg Boss informs that three captains are going to manage the house this week and chooses Soundarya Sharma and Vikkas Manaktala as contenders. A task is put in place to select the third captain beside them. An office is set up and the other housemates have to pitch themselves as co-captains. However, Vikkas and Soundarya fail to reach a decision. Then housemates choose between Soundarya and Vikkas and finally they end up selecting Soundarya as the captain. Vikkas is fired from the task.

The task finally ends with Soundarya, MC Stan and Sreejita De appointed as the new captains. Sajid is slightly upset because Soundrya had the chance of choosing him as the captain but did not do so. On the other hand, Archana locks horns with Tina Dutta over the preparation of chicken. After Shalin complains about Archana not making checks for him despite his health, the latter loses calm and says that she did not come to Bigg Boss to serve him. Tina then tells her that she would prepare food for anyone, despite her relationship with that person.

Archana also takes a dig at Ankit Gupta and says that she wants him to leave the game so that Priyanka Chahar has to play alone. She says that she wants to see him leave so that Priyanka has no one shoulder to cry on. Nimrit Kaur and Shiv Thakarey agree with her. Archana also has a slight misunderstanding with Soundarya but they later sort it out.

Elsewhere, Sumbul and Tina lock horns. Tina scream at her for mocking her and also brings her father into the fight. Sumbul gets irked and says that she will not sit back quietly if Tina brings her father into their fight.

