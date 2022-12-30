Bigg Boss 16 Day 89 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Calls Sumbul Touqeer 'Weak'; Shiv Thakare Saves Her from Nominations

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, this week’s nominated contestants Sreejita De, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot compete in a task to save themselves from nominations. The unsafe contestants turn publishers for the task.

These publishers must pitch a negative story against each other to editors aka safe contestants including Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan and captain Shiv Thakare who will judge whose headline is the best.

In the first round, Priyanka’s headline is chosen by Archana Gautam. Priyanka pitches a negative story against Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, and the headline reads, ‘Nimrit akeli kabhi na kheli’ (Nimrit has never played alone).

Week 13 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominated contestants Sreejita, Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, Nimrit, Vikkas and Sumbul Task BB Daily task where unsafe contestants have to pitch negative stories against each other to editors aka safe contestants. Result Sumbul gets saved from nominations. Exits NA Notes Sumbul and Shalin get into an ugly fight.

While sensational news is circulating in the house, Shalin and Sumbul get into a heated argument over the latter’s involvement in the show. He also points out that she cries too often and that’s why she needs her father’s support. He even dubs her as “weak".

Sumbul replies, “Aap kon hote ho decide karne waale ki mai weak hoon? Sumbul also says, “I am not crying, kissi ko itna mat rulaana ki uski aankon ka paani sukh jaaye." The actress feels offended and defends herself by saying that she has come a long way in the show and vows to never cry again. On the other hand, Sreejita is seen calming Shalin down as the whole incident takes place. Later, Shiv Thakare being the captain of the house is given the power to save any one of the nominated contestants and he decides to save Sumbul instead of her close friend Nimrit.

Another altercation erupts between Vikkas Manaktala and Shalin. It starts with Tina asking Vikkas to get her a few ingredients from his room. Vikkas asks a favour with respect to a chore to Shalin, who is enraged that he doesn’t contribute to the house duties.

