Bigg Boss 16 Day 92 Highlights: Tina, Sajid, Sreejita, Shalin, Soundarya, Archana, Sumbul Nominated

Bigg Boss 16: The task ends with Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer being nominated.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss saw the housemates discussing Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship. The duo got close during MC Stan’s performance. Nimrit Kaur says what they do in front of the public is fake. Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma also discuss the same topic separately and are later joined by Sajid Khan. The latter says that Tina was fighting with Shalin only a couple of days ago and now she is back with him. Archana and Soundarya also discuss how close Tina and Shalin got during the performance and how that might look on camera.

Tina had also burnt Shalin’s photo a couple of days ago. The housemates discuss her hypocrisy when it comes to Shalin. Sajid Khan also talks about how Priyanka used to lash out at Shalin and now she has become close friends with him. Later, Nimrit teases Shiv that Priyanka Chahar is his new best friend. On the other hand, Archana mimics Tina.

Week 16
Captain Shiv Thakare
Nominated contestants  Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer
Task Spinning the fortune wheel
Results Task leads to nominations for the week
ExitsNA

Meanwhile, Tina tells Shalin that there shouldn’t be any parties in the house because that makes them solve their problems. Bigg Boss also calls Shiv and Archana into the confession room where they tell him that Tina and Shalin have fake chemistry. After that, the nomination task starts and the garden area turns into a village. Shiv spins the wheel of fortune, which will allow the housemates to nominate one contestant and save one.

The task ends with Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer being nominated.

