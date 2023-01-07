Bigg Boss 16 Day 98 Highlights: Salman Khan Tells Archana Gautam 'MC Stan Ke Fans Se Jal Gayi'; No Eviction

In the latest episode of Shanivaar ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan came down heavily on Archana Gautam for using crass language and “crossing all limits" in the house. While addressing the major fight between her and Stan that took place earlier this week, Salman said that Archana purposely created a scene because she got “jealous" after seeing MC Stan’s popularity during his recent Bigg Boss Live concert in the house on New Year. “MC Stan ke fans se jal gayi," Salman told Archana, who picked a fight with Stan for not doing his duty of sweeping the house.

Salman further asked housemates about who they thought was wrong in the fight between Archana and Stan. Except Soundarya, all housemates took Archana’s name. Sajid told Salman that he keeps telling Archana that she should stop poking her nose into other people’s business, but she just doesn’t listen. Soundarya, on the other hand, appeared to defend her “friend" Archana. Salman also gave an earful to Soundarya for turning blind eye to Archana’s antics. He further slammed Archana for getting unnecessary “rude" with her fellow contestants and making personal attacks on them.

WEEK 15 Captain Shiv Thakare Nominated Contestants NA Task The contestant has to ‘guess’ which housemate has gossiped about them. Results NA Notes Family members appear on the show Exits NA

Archana, in her defence, said that when she doesn’t do her duties in the house on time, she is called out by the housemates then why she can’t do the same thing. Archana also said that going forward, she won’t treat the Bigg Boss house as her own house. “Ab se mere liye ye sirf ek set hai (This is just a set for me now)," Archana said.

Earlier this week, Archana told Stan, “Kab tak janta ki khayraat mein rahega yaha pe? Janta aise ghatiya logon ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahati hun isne jharu nahi lagayi (For how long will you stay on people’s charity? People don’t like such terrible people. I want to tell all his fans that he did not sweep.)" Stan responded, “Tere baap ka naukar hai kya (Am I your father’s servant?)" To this, Archana replied, “Mera baap Bigg Boss hai, uska toh naukar hai na (Bigg Boss is my father! You are his servant, right?)" Following this, an ugly verbal exchange took place between the two.

At the end of Shanivaar ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that there’s no eviction this week. Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated for elimination this week.

