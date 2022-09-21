Bigg Boss 16: Divyanka Tripathi Clarifies She Isn't Participating In Salman Khan's Show

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has denied reports of her participation in the upcoming season of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. In a tweet, Divyanka termed such reports “false news" and clearly stated that she isn’t a part of the controversial reality show.

“Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that – ‘I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news.’ Thanks for overwhelming love always!" Divyanka wrote.

Divyanka is reportedly busy with the shoot of her upcoming web show. A source close to the actress told Bollywood Life that she will be shooting for the web show in Delhi and Mussoorie. “We have to see if she manages the dates (for Big Boss). It is looking a little tough now. The makers might bring in her later on, but it is a bit dicey," the source was quoted as saying.

While the final list of contestants participating in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 16 is yet to be confirmed, social media is a buzz with speculation of possible names. Recently, it was reported that television actor Shalin Bhanot has been finalised for Salman Khan’s show. Prior to this, reports of Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui joining Bigg Boss 16 also made headlines.

Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have also been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Some reports claimed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh have also been by the makers. Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, who is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is also being considered for Salman Khan’s show. However, only time will tell who will be locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

While the promos of Bigg Boss 16 have been released, its premiere date has not been announced. However, the show is likely to go on-air on October 1.

