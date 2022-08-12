Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann Confirmed to Be Part of the Salman Khan Show?

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to kick-start ion the next few months. The controversial reality show generally begins in October. And now, names of the probable contestants have already started doing the rounds. In fact, it is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Faisal Shaikh and Kanika Mann who are said to have given their nod to the show already.

A channel called Tellyfusion claimed that Kanika Mann and Faisal Sheikh were approached to be a part of the 16th season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Mentioning it, BollywoodLife reported that they have even apparently given their nod to the show, and have therefore become the first confirmed contestants of the show. However, this confirmation has not come directly from either Kanika or Faisal, and therefore cannot be verified.

Several other names have also been doing the rounds. It is being said that Mohit Malik, who was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, given that he just recently became a father, we wonder if he could at all stay away from Ekbir for so long if he gives a nod. Another name we are getting to hear is that of Raj Anadkat of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame. The actor, who played the character of Tappu Sena, hit the headlines after he quit the show, and people want to know more about the boy who they have seen grow up in front of their eyes on screen.

Well, we wonder who would be giving their nods, and whose names are just rumours. Last year, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy, beating Pratik Sehajpal. Even now, it is Tejasswi and Karan’s chemistry that is much talked about, and TejRan has found a whole new fan base altogether.

