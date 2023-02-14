Bollywood superstar Salman Khan declared rapper MC Stan the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday night. While Shiv Thakare secured the second spot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was announced as the second runner-up. Soon after MC Stan’s victory, ‘undeserving winner’ began trending on Twitter, with a section of Bigg Boss 16 fans expressing their displeasure over his win. Many Bigg Boss 16 viewers including host Salman Khan had thought that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would lift the trophy.

Now, MC Stan has finally broken his silence on being called the “undeserving winner". “I honestly don’t care about them, mujhe fark nahi padta mama. I actually like people who get jealous. It’s a very natural emotion in a human being. One just needs to accept that this wasn’t meant for them. Just like most fans, I am also shocked but I do feel I deserved to win," the rapper told Indian Express.com.

Advertisement

After lifting the winner’s trophy, MC Stan celebrated his victory with Salman Khan. In his first Instagram post after coming out of the house, MC Stan shared photos with Salman. Sharing the pics, Stan wrote, “WE CREATED HISTORY. STAYED REAL THROUGHOUT, REPPED HIPHOP ON NATIONAL TV. Ammi ka Sapna poora hogaya and trophy P-town aagayi. Jis jis ne pyaar dikhaya sabko Haq hai. Ending tak Stan."

The renowned rapper, who has been very popular among the youth, won the prize money of Rs 31.80 Lakh. The Basti Ka Hasti rapper entered the house with full swag and ruled the hearts with his real personality. From wanting to leave the show in his early days to now becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan has come a long way. MC Stan and Shiv’s friendship has been exemplary. They always valued friendship over materialistic things even in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Stan always kept Shiv over and above whenever he was asked who would win the trophy. Their silly jokes, victory dance and leg pulling of other contestants will surely be missed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here