Bigg Boss 16 Final Contestants List: Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur, Tina Dutta and Others

Bigg Boss is back with its 16th season. The mega episode of the controversial reality show premiered on Saturday i.e October 1. The episode began with Bigg Boss himself announcing that there is no means to ‘escape or hide’ once you are locked inside the show. Following this, the host of the show, Salman Khan introduced several celebrities who are now competing against one another in Bigg Boss 16 house. From Udaariyaan’s Tejo and Fateh aka Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to Uttaran’s Tina Dutta and Sreejita Dey, several big names have joined Salman Khan’s show this time. Filmmaker Sajid Khan has also joined Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant.

Here’s a full list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants:

Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has joined Salman Khan’s show. This is one of his rare appearances after the Housefull director was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018. “I was sitting idle and had no work for four years. I think success destroyed me. I became too arrogant," Sajid told Salman during the premiere.

Sreejita De

The actress became a household name as she won people’s hearts with her performance as Mukta in Uttaran. She has also worked in several Bollywood films including Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout (2013). Sreejita has now reunited with her Uttaran co-star Tina in Bigg Boss 16 house.

Tina Dutta

Who does not know Tina Dutta! The actress rose to fame after she played the role of Ichcha in the popular show Uttaran. After the daily soap, Tina also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Besides these, Tina has featured in several other shows too including Daayan among others.

Manya Singh

Manya Singh secured a special place in people’s hearts when she was crowned the first runner-up in Femina Miss India 2020. She recently won the Global India National Stardom Awards 2022 as well. During the premiere, Manya told Salman Khan that she hopes to get fame and work after Bigg Boss 16.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul has been enjoying a massive fan following, thanks to her performance in Imlie as the lead character. The actress, along with male lead and co-star Fahmaan Khan, recently bid adieu to Imlie after the show took a leap. During the premiere, Sumbul impressed all with her simplicity.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare has also entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Previously, Shiv also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. Besides this, he also participated in MTV Roadies Rising and The Anti Social Network.

Soundarya Sharma

She stepped into the world of showbiz with Ranchi Diaries, an Anupam Kher production which released in 2017. She also won an award for the same for best female debutant for the same. Her charisma did reach Hollywood when she auditioned for a role in the 2020 released DC Superhero film Wonder Woman 1984 alongside Gal Gadot and Pedro Pascal.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot has been away from the limelight for a long time now. However, he is now all set to entertain in Bigg Boss 16. Previously, Shalin has worked in several popular television shows including Naagin, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Suryaputra Karn, Nach Baliye and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others.

Gautam Singh Vig

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor was one of the first to have been introduced for Bigg Boss 16. He has previously been a part of several shows including Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann and Ishq Subhan Allah. He also played the male lead in Agni Vayu.

Archana Gautam

Actress turned politician Archana Gautam is also a part of Bigg Boss 16 this time. During the premiere episode only, she also got into a heated argument with fellow contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after the latter asked her to change her bed.

MC Stan

MC Stan is a popular rapper who hails from Pune. He began singing qawwali at the age of 12 and currently has 2.78 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. MC Stan has also worked with famous rapper Raftaar.

Ankit Gupta

The actor is popularly known as Fateh - his character from the show Udaariyaan, which he left recently. He will now be seen in Bigg Boss 16 along with his Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Udaariyaan’s Tejo aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has also entered Bigg Boss 16 house. She made a rocking entry on the stage with Ankit as the two danced to the song Nach Punjaban. Later, Priyanka also made it clear that she and Ankit are just ‘best friends’.

Abdu Rozik

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik was the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, who was introduced by Salman Khan during the show’s launch event in Mumbai recently. Abdu has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and it has over 580k subscribers. He rose to fame with his song ‘Ohi Dili Zor’.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Popular for essaying the role of Meher Kaur Dhillon Gill in the show Choti Sarrdaarni, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is locked in Bigg Boss 16 house. Besides Choti Sarrdaarni, Nimrit also featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Gori Nagori

Gori Nagori is a well-known Haryanvi dancer, who will now be seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. Born in Nagaur, Rajasthan, not many people know that Gori is also known as the Shakira of Haryana.

