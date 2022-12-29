Bigg Boss 16: Former Contestant Rajiv Adatia Says Archana Gautam is Crossing Limits, Rahul Vaidya Slams Her

Bigg Boss 16 house has become a battleground with a majority of contestants engaging in ugly fights. In one of the recent episodes, a conversation between Archana Gautam and Vikkas Manaktala quickly turned into a fight as they made derogatory remarks about each other. Vikkas refused to wash Archana's cooking utensils, and the latter mocked him. Archana and Vikkas made several comments on each other. Their debate turned ugly after Archana told Vikkas that he can never become a father.

Their unpleasant quarrel has left several viewers stunned and many television personalities have even gone on to share their opinion on the fight. Among the many were Rajiv Adatia and Rahul Vaidya who went on to call out Archana for her behaviour. Rajiv Adatia tweeted, “Archana was more fun when she entertained. Don’t like it when she goes below the belt! Apparently, she bought up Shalins Ex! It’s not needed she’s not in the house! She was really entertaining before but now she’s crossing limits."

Rahul Vaidya also said, “Archana was so below the belt today! My heart was crying to see how helpless Vikaas and Shalin were feeling … it was so shallow of her to say “tu toh baap bhi nahi ban sakta” and “teri biwi do kaudi ki” Like so low”

In a promotional video that the show's creators posted on social media, Archana and Vikkas are seen arguing in the kitchen. Vikkas is asked to put away his utensils after Archana informs him that he cannot prepare tea in the gas oven. Vikkas, who is adamant, engages in a verbal battle. Soon after the debate turns violent, Archana hits Vikkas with a water-filled container. Priyanka Chahar Chowdhury, who was standing close to Archana, gets splashed by the water.

Priyanka and Vikkas claim the water thrown at them was hot, but Archana says it wasn't. She insists she was just setting the vessel aside and had no intention of splashing them with water. Her argument, on the other hand, found no takers. She even compared Vikkas to a dog, to which the actor responded with an insult directed at her father.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot gets angry and begins throwing the furniture around the Bigg Boss 16 house. He repeatedly states that he wants to choose to leave the programme voluntarily and requests to talk to Bigg Boss.

