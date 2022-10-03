Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Wants This Contestant To Win Salman Khan's Show and You Will Agree Too

Bigg Boss is back with season 16 and in less than 48 hours, the audience has already chosen their favourite contestants. Even former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan thinks that THIS contestant should win the show.

Recently, Gauahar Khan took to her official Twitter account and expressed her love for Bigg Boss 15 contestant Abdu Rozik. She mentioned that the Tajikistani singer should be given the winner’s trophy. “Can we pls give the trophy of bb16 to abdu rozik pls !!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #bb16" her tweet read.

Abdu Rozik has surely impressed everyone after the first episode of Bigg Boss 16. Social media is flooded with fans sharing his pictures from the show and showering love on the social media sensation. While some say that he is the cutest contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, others are in complete awe over his cuteness.

Earlier today, Colors TV also dropped a promo of the show in which Tina Dutta was seen expressing her desire to date Abdu. She asked the singer if she can be his girlfriend and said, “Hum iska Swayamvar kar rahe hai. We will get you married," she says as Abdu screams ‘Me?’. Following this, Tina says, “Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are." Abdu also smiled back and called Tina ‘cute’.

Meanwhile, besides Abdu, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Sajid Khan, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

