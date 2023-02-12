Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Shalin Bhanot Joins Khatron Ke Khiladi, Salman To Miss Sid-Kiara Reception?

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 12:45 IST
Mumbai, India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Who is the winner of Bigg Boss 16? That's the question on everyone's mind as Bigg Boss 16 grand finale takes place this Sunday.
A video featuring the BTS moments from Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Bigg Boss 16 grand finale performance has surfaced, showing the duo rehearsing and recording their performance. Dressed in black, the duo match their steps and dance under inhouse rain.
On Saturday, Salman Khan announced that he will be releasing the first song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, titled Naiyo Lagda, on Sunday. Although the actor hasn’t revealed the release time, fans have been speculating if he will be dropping the song during Bigg Boss 16 grand finale.
Given that Salman Khan will be busy with his hosting duties for Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, we wonder if he will not be attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai taking place at the same time.
It is official, Shalin Bhanot is the first contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actor accepted the offer to star in Rohit Shetty-hosted show.
A new promo from Bigg Boss 16’s last episode has surfaced online, showing Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary performing to Kuttey’s song. Watch below:
Speaking with the paparazzi recently, Tina Datta revealed she is all in support of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win Bigg Boss 16 trophy. “Sare social media pe I’m rooting for Priyanka. Priyanka hi jeetegi aur kya (I am rooting for Priyanka on all social media platforms. She will definitely win)," Tina said. Read more here.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar feels that actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the best player to win the trophy. “‘She has been tested the most, hence her character has been proven to be the most deserving," he says.
Before the Bigg Boss 16 winner is announced, here’s a look back at the season that it was, Bigg Boss over the years and who we think deserves to win! Take a look here.
While speaking with the paparazzi on Saturday, Rakhi Sawant suggested MC Stan should follow her footsteps and take the bag of money and exit instead of staying till the end to compete for the trophy. “MC Stan to ₹40 lakh ka bag leke bhaag jaana chaiye (He should leave with ₹40 lakh)," she said.
Several online polls on Twitter revealed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have emerged as fan favourites to win Bigg Boss 16.
After four long months in the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam are competing for the Bigg Boss 16 winner’s trophy.
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 began back in October with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, and Sajid Khan appearing as the contestants. Over the past four months and several eliminations later, fans have picked Priyanka, Stan, Shiv, Shalin, and Archana as the worthy finalists.
While we wait to see who the audience picked as the winner, a few former Bigg Boss contestants have made their pick. Most former Bigg Boss contestants, including Gauahar Khan, Tina Datta, and Rajiv Adatia are rooting for Priyanka to win, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia wants either Shiv or Stan to win.
Meanwhile, Shalin got support from his ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur. She not only expressed her wish to see him lift the trophy but also urged fans to cast their vote for him. While Archana also stands a chance to win the trophy this year, she has already won several hearts with her unfiltered style of speaking.
It goes without saying that Salman Khan will be hosting the grand finale. However, his appearance at the grand finale also raises questions about his attendance at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception which is taking place alongside the Bigg Boss 16 finale in Mumbai. After all, it was Salman who first confirmed that Sid is getting married to Kiara when the actor appeared on the show to promote his film Mission Majnu.
