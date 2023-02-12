Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Shalin Bhanot Joins Khatron Ke Khiladi, Salman To Miss Sid-Kiara Reception?

While we wait for the winner to be announced, it has been revealed that Shalin will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16 began back in October with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, and Sajid Khan appearing as the contestants. Over the past four months and several eliminations later, fans have picked Priyanka, Stan, Shiv, Shalin, and Archana as the worthy finalists.

While we wait to see who the audience picked as the winner, a few former Bigg Boss contestants have made their pick. Most former Bigg Boss contestants, including Gauahar Khan, Tina Datta, and Rajiv Adatia are rooting for Priyanka to win, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia wants either Shiv or Stan to win.

Meanwhile, Shalin got support from his ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur. She not only expressed her wish to see him lift the trophy but also urged fans to cast their vote for him. While Archana also stands a chance to win the trophy this year, she has already won several hearts with her unfiltered style of speaking.

It goes without saying that Salman Khan will be hosting the grand finale. However, his appearance at the grand finale also raises questions about his attendance at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception which is taking place alongside the Bigg Boss 16 finale in Mumbai. After all, it was Salman who first confirmed that Sid is getting married to Kiara when the actor appeared on the show to promote his film Mission Majnu.

