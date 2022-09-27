Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan And Karan Kundrra To Join Salman Khan Show As Villains?

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is returning with its season 16 this weekend on October 1 at 6 pm on Colours TV. Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman is hosting the show. Meanwhile, the makers have released videos of many contestants without revealing their identities. As the contestants have put masks on their faces, it has become difficult for fans to identify them at first glance. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the contestants to reveal their identities.

According to the Siasat Daily, the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 will also have toofani seniors like in previous years to grill the contestants. The source also confirmed that the makers have approached 5 former Contestants of Bigg Boss to take charge of the freshers. But this time, they will be joining the show as villains.

Advertisement

Also read: ‘Handsome Hunk’ Karan Kundrra Gets Spotted Outside Gym, Fans Call Him ‘Most Wanted Munda’

Top showsha video

According to a report, based on the concept, the show will have two groups — the former contestants will become tribal leaders and the other is the toofani seniors.

Recently, noted celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani revealed the names of two former contestants in his post. These two former contestants are Hina Khan and Karan Kundrra. Hina Khan has been the runner-up of Bigg Boss 11, while Karan Kundrra was the finalist of BB15. Sharing the post he wrote, “Karan Kundra and Hina Khan returning to Bigg Boss as seniors!"

Advertisement

Seeing the news, fans were glad and shared heart emojis in the comment box.

Apart from Hina and Karan, Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna and Tanisha Mukherjee are also said to be joining the show as seniors. However, the makers have not officially disclosed the name of the seniors.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16 will start with a bang this Saturday, and the makers have already released several promos. Apart from this, fans are very excited about the brand new season of Bigg Boss and to know the participants of this season.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here