Bigg Boss 16: Imlie Aka Sumbul Touqeer Wins Heart With Her Simplicity, Fans Declare Her 'First Finalist'

Popularly known as Imlie, television actress Sumbul Touqeer has also entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. She made a chaka chak entry on Bigg Boss 16 stage during the premiere and talked at length about how she was nervous after she signed the show. Sumbul told Salman that even though she was losing confidence, it was her father who kept her motivated. Sumbul revealed how her father told her that ‘she can never lose’ and even wrote a poem for her. As Sumbul recited the poem, her father also joined them on stage. The father-daughter duo hugged each other and shared an emotional moment.

Besides this, Sumbul also mimicked Salman Khan on the stage and shared how she is very scared of his fierce avatar for Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman also looked impressed with Sumbul and appreciated her for her parvaarish.

Meanwhile, Sumbul’s simplicity and kindness has also impressed the audience. After her entry in Bigg Boss 16 house, several people took to Twitter to appreciated her. While one of the fans declared her a finalist, another person called her a ‘complete package’. “#SumbulTouqeerKhan looks like a complete package. Entertaining, enthusiastic, confident, grounded, and specially not doing any over acting," one of the Tweets read. “This maturity, success & confidence she holds just at 18 years 👏 The most entertaining entry until now," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have been introduced as Bigg Boss 16 contestants so far are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vij, actress-politician Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, rapper MC Stan and Udaariyaan couple Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Tina Dutta will also be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss 16 will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

