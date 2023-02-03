Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Asks Contestants To Fast Forward 40 Years, The Result Is Hilarious

There’s never a dull moment in Bigg Boss 16. With the controversial reality show inching close to its finale, the game is getting more interesting. But amidst the intense competition, the contestant will get some comic relief in the weekend episodes. In the latest promo shared by the makers, host Karan Johar, who will be filling in the shoes of Salman Khan, makes the contestants perform an act. In the clip, Karan is seen telling Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot to enact a scenario where the season goes on for more than 40 years. The duo soon appears on the screen wearing grey wigs and acting as if they were quite old. Archana is seen giving a trophy to Shalin telling him that he’s received the Over-acting Award. The actor soon replies with a witty comment, leaving everyone in splits. The scene shows Archana and MC Stan enacting the same scenario. She is seen asking MC if he washed the bathroom in the morning, to which MC is heard replying to her. Karan then tells him that “tum buzurg ki acting kam aur bevde ki acting zyaada kar kahe the” (you were acting less of an elderly and more like a drunkard). The caption also read, “Shukravaar Ka Vaar mein hoga Karan Johar ke saath dhamaal”.

Watch the promo below:

In another promo video, Karan can be seen confronting Archana Gautam about her behaviour during the torture task for the prize money. Karan confronts Archana and stops her from speaking while interrupting her. Archana tried to defend herself by saying she didn't take the task personally. Karan accuses her of injuring Shiv and causing him to lose an eye. Archana clarifies that she apologised for the accident to Shiv.

Karan also welcomes Badshah to the programme in the meantime. This time, Badshah promises to make Karan the centre of attention while bombarding him with questions. Badshah requests that Karan share an intriguing rumour about himself that he recently discovered. “I heard that I got married," says Karan. The rapper then asks Karan what he would do if he awoke as Salman Khan. Karan says he would marry in that case.

