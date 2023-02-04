While last weekend Farah Khan took up the host duties of Bigg Boss 16, the latest one featured Karan Johar alongside special guest Badshah. According to a report by Bollywood Life, the director, who had a massive fallout with Kartik Aaryan over Dostana 2, took a sly dig at the actor during a spotlight game. In addition to this, he also seemed to have officially confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kirara Advani’s wedding.

Rumour has it that Kartik Aaryan demanded more fees for Dostana 2, which lead to his exit from the film almost 20 days after it went on floors. In a game session, when Badshah asked Johar, what’s the one thing that he’d like to do if he woke up as Bigg Boss, the filmmaker took the names of several celebrities and unveiled his plan of locking them inside the house. He plans to not let them outside until they reduce their remuneration. “Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, jo bhi sab younger (whoever’s younger) Kartik Aaryan, jo bhi saare younger stars hai, sab ko andar daalunga and pehle mein kahuga (I’ll put them all inside and tell them), ‘You have to reduce your remuneration’."

Advertisement

Previously, during an interaction with Film Companion, Johar voiced his candid opinion about young actors demanding more fees. “There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, hello, this is what your film opened to. I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special," he said.

Karan Johar might have even officially hinted that Sidharth and Kiara are finally tying the knot. This came when the rapper asked Johar which couple is getting married next in Bollywood. Karan appeared to be giving the question a thought before asking the rapper the date when the episode will air on TV. Upon learning that it will be broadcasted on Friday, Karan decided to stay tight-lipped. To this, Badshah teased him, “Aap kitni kiari kiari baatein karte hai."

Advertisement

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is set to take place on February 12.

Read all the Latest Movies News here