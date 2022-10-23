Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Recreates Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Scene with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta

With Salman Khan down with dengue, Karan Johar has stepped in as a special host this weekend. The filmmaker came in with Diwali vibes, dressed up in festive gear to spread some cheer among the Bigg Boss 16 housemates. After a round of reprimanding the housemates over their rebellion against Archana’s captaincy, Karan gave various entertaining tasks to the contestants.

His first target was Shalin Bhanot and his growing romance with Tina Dutta. He asked Tina to emote to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Tum Paas Aaye, looking at Shalin. The two actors recreated the scene beautifully - Tina kept blushing while Shalin pretended to fall flat at her apparent confession of love.

Karan then took a leaf from another film of his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and asked Archana to pretend to be Kareena Kapoor’s character Poo from the film. She was asked to rate the men in the house based on their appearances. Archana rated Abdu Rozik the highest, 10 out of 10, Shalin 9 out of 10, and 8.5 to Gautam Vig.

Advertisement

Karan also quizzed Priyanka and Ankit on their chemistry, referring to a dialogue from his film Ae Dil Hai Muskhil, about one-sided love. He also asked the two of them to dance to the song Channa Mereya, with Priyanka playing Ranbir Kapoor’s part and Ankit pretending to be Anushka Sharma with a dupatta on his head. But their performance got a twist when Ankit picked Priyanka up in his arms and it was a happy ending for them.

The most hilarious part was Karan making Sajid pretending to be Jaya Bachchan from K3G, with the Aarti ki thali and a dupatta on his head. Sajid was a sport and recreated the scene, making everyone laugh. The gender swap did not stop at that. Karan also made Shalin and Gautam dance to his favourite song, Dola Re Dola.

Read all the Latest Movies News here