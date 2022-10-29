Bigg Boss 16: Katrina Kaif Cutely Pushes Salman Khan Away; Siddhant, Ishaan Imitate Andaz Apna Apna Dialogue

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday welcomed Phone Bhoot star cast Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar. The trio had a blast with Salman, who grooved to Phone Bhoot songs with them on Bigg Boss stage.

Katrina and Salman danced to Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip as the actress taught his co-star of multiple films how to ace the signature step of the upbeat version of the classic 90s track. The actors, who will soon be seen together in Tiger 3, also grooved to Katrina’s latest song ‘Kinna Sona’ from Phone Bhoot. At one point, Katrina cutely pushed Salman away when he came close to her during their dance act.

During a fun segment, Katrina asked her Ek Tha Tiger co-star if he gets an opportunity to turn into a ghost and spy on one person, then who that person would be. Without any delay, Salman was quick to take Vicky Kaushal’s name. Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky in December last year. “Aapko mauka mile bhoot banne ka toh aap kispe bhoot ban ke spy karenge?" Katrina asked Salman. “Ek banda hai uska naam Vicky Kaushal hai," Salman replied. The moment the superstar took Vicky’s name, Katrina turned all red and started blushing.

Advertisement

When Katrina asked why, Salman Khan responded, “Loving hai, caring hai, daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hu, aap blushing hai (he’s loving, caring and daring. You are blushing when I am talking about him)."

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter enacted Salman and Aamir Khan’s popular bus scene from the duo’s iconic movie ‘Andaz Apna Apna’. Their performance left Salman impressed, and the actor congratulated them for doing a brilliant job.

Advertisement

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is slated to release on November 4.

Read all the Latest Movies News here