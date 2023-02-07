Bigg Boss 16: Krushna Abhishek Enters Show, Tells Shalin Bhanot 'Kya Acting Karta Hai Tu'

Krushna Abhishek, actor-comedian hosts the weekly programme Bigg Buzz, to spice up Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, in which he interrogates the expelled contestants. And now, according to a report by ETimes, the comedian will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming episode. Krushna Abhisekh will be seen engaging and entertaining with the season's top 5 participants.

He begins pointing to Shalin Bhanot, “Kya acting karta hai yaar tu, oops I forgot to use over." Krushna then gives remarks on Shiv saying, “Mandali ka neta, group hi nahi hai toh mukhiya kis baat ka? MC is ka toh mukhiya hi kat gaya.” Coming on to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Krushna says “Gaav mein log ek dusre ke gadde mein ghuste hai, yeh pehli hai jo har kisike mudde mein ghusti hai." He further taunts Archana, leaving everyone speechless, “Kya sorry card khela hai inhone, sab taraf se sorry yaar. Kashmera ki taraf se, Govinda ki taraf se sorry."

Krushna's comic timing and antics will thrill both the viewers and the competitors.

The most recent episode saw the shocking eviction of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Bigg Boss 16. While leaving the house, she requested Archana, Shalin, and Priyanka not to bother her boys Shiv and Stan in the last week, as she wants to see them in the finals.

Bigg Boss gave the public the opportunity to join the house and vote for their favourite competitor in the latest episode. As a result, Nimrit was eliminated and Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot became the top five finalists of the Bigg Boss 16.

Krushna Abhisekh's Bigg Buzz centres around a crazed Bigg Boss fan family interacting and playing games with the evicted contestants, providing the audience with unedited comments and a unique scoop on Bigg Boss for the viewers.

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1 with a bang, as the host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan introduced and greeted all of the competitors. In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar took over as hosts. The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is scheduled for February 12, 2023.

