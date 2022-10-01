Home / News / Movies / Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Special Power, Salman Khan Teases Udaariyaan Lead Priyanka, Ankit
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Gets Special Power, Salman Khan Teases Udaariyaan Lead Priyanka, Ankit

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 contestants' list revealed. Check out who all are coming in Bigg Boss this season

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 22:29 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with a new season of India’s popular reality show Bigg Boss. TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. If reports are to be believed, filmmaker and MeToo accused Sajid Khan is also expected to appear on the show. Read More

Oct 01, 2022 22:29 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Salman introduces Gautam Vij as next contestant

Salman Khan welcomes TV actor Gautam Vij as the next contestant on Bigg Boss 16 stage. Gautam and Archana enacts a romantic scene on stage.

Oct 01, 2022 22:20 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Archana Gautam makes ROFL entry

Actress-politician Archana Gautam makes a hilarious entry on Bigg Boss 16 stage. Archana says just like Salman, she also doesn’t want to get married.

Oct 01, 2022 22:13 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Salman pulls MC Stan's leg

Salman Khan pulls rapper MC Stan’s leg as he shares about his girlfriend Anam Sheikh. Salman says that throughout his Bigg Boss journey, he’s never seen “an item" like Stan.

Oct 01, 2022 22:06 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: MC Stan is the next contestant

MC Stan is a rapper from Pune who began singing qawwali at the age of 12. He has 2.78 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He has also worked with famous rapper Raftaar. In addition to his dissing rap war with Emiway Bantai, MC Stan gained fame for his song Wata, which has over 21 million views. Read the full story, here.

Oct 01, 2022 22:02 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Salman teases Ankit and Priyanka

Salman Khan teases Udaariyan co-stars Ankita Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as they reveal that they are just friends.

Oct 01, 2022 21:54 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Priyanka Chahar, Ankit Gupta are the next contestants

Udaariyan lead pair Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are on stage with Salman Khan. The duo is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Oct 01, 2022 21:48 IST

Bigg Boss live updates: Abdu Rozik on stage

After Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, singer Abdu Rozik enters Bigg Boss 16 house. Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer and performer. He won over the internet with his viral song ‘Ohi Dili Zor’.

Oct 01, 2022 21:46 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Bigg Boss gives special powers to Nimrit

Bigg Boss has given special powers to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as she becomes the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. Nimrit can become the first captain of this season if she is able to complete a task given by Bigg Boss.

Oct 01, 2022 21:41 IST

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia enters Bigg Boss 16 house

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. The actress danced on ‘Aithey Aa’ with Salman Khan before heading inside the house.

Oct 01, 2022 21:39 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Live updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the first contestant

Salman Khan introduces first Bigg Boss 16 contestant, TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Nimrit expresses her fondness for Salman.

Oct 01, 2022 21:39 IST

Oct 01, 2022 21:23 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Live updates: A look at Priyanka Chahar's chic style

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is participating in Bigg Boss 16. Ahead of the grand premiere, here’s a look at her most stylish looks:

Oct 01, 2022 21:18 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Check out gorgeous pics of Tina Datta

Taking a look at some gorgeous photos of TV actress Tina Datta, who is all set to enter Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16:

Oct 01, 2022 21:14 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Countdown begins for new season

Countdown begins for the new season of Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss. The reality show has returned with its 16th season.

Oct 01, 2022 21:03 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: MC Stan gets shout-out from Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp winner and stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui has give a shout-out to rapper MC Stan as the latter is all set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house.

Oct 01, 2022 20:57 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Who is Sumbul Touqeer?

Sumbul Touqeer, who is set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house, is best known for playing the lead actress in Star Plus television show Imlie. She has also worked in popular TV shows like Chandragupta Maurya and Waaris.

Oct 01, 2022 20:52 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Who is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia?

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is best known for her dual roles of Meher Kaur Dhillon Gill and Seher Kaur Gill Babbar in Choti Sarrdaarni. She has also appeared in B Praak’s music video, titled ‘Maastani’.

Oct 01, 2022 20:42 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live: Who is Tina Datta?

Tina Datta is the next confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. She is best known for playing the role of Ichcha and Meethi in the popular daily soap Uttaran. Tina also participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and appeared in the mythological show Shani and the supernatural horror series Daayan.

Oct 01, 2022 20:35 IST

Bigg Boss live updates: Meet TV industry ki Sardarni

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is part of Bigg Boss 16. Here’s her introduction video:

Oct 01, 2022 20:32 IST

Bigg Boss 16: BB house to have 4 bedrooms for 1st time

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show will have four bedrooms. Check out the video here:

Oct 01, 2022 20:23 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Confirmed list of contestants

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16, the makers have dropped a series of promo videos giving a glimpse of the contestants entering the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. MC Stan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Gori Nagori, and Abdu Rozik will be entering Bigg Boss 16 tonight. Multiple reports also suggest that filmmaker Sajid Khan will most likely join Salman Khan’s reality show.

Oct 01, 2022 20:15 IST

Bigg Boss 16 premiere: Salman Khan to make grand entry

A new teaser of Bigg Boss 16 shows Salman Khan making a dashing entry at the grand premiere episode of the reality show’s new season.

Oct 01, 2022 20:06 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live: Udaariyaan co-stars Priyanka, Ankit meet Karan V Grover

Udaariyaan co-stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta met Karan V Grover at his house before entering Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 house.

Oct 01, 2022 20:01 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live: Salman on rumours of him quitting show

At the launch event of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan discussed how every year there are rumours of him not hosting the popular reality show. He shared, “I also get irritated sometimes and tell these people (Colors team) that I don’t want to do the show. But they are majboor to take me. If not me, who then." Read the full story, here.

Oct 01, 2022 19:58 IST

Bigg Boss 16: Marathi winner Shiv Thakare to enter the show?

Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner Shiv Thakare is likely to appear on the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Shiv Thackeray is a very popular actor in the Marathi industry. He made a huge fan base after appearing in Bigg Boss Marathi. So there is no doubt that his fans will love to see him in the main Bigg Boss house. More details, here.

Oct 01, 2022 19:53 IST

LIVE: Bigg Boss host Salman Khan welcomes rapper MC Stan

A new teaser shows Salman Khan welcoming rapper MC Stan on stage. MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaikh, is a Pune-based rapper.

Oct 01, 2022 19:47 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live: Abdu Rozik has a special desire

Singer Abdu Rozik says that he wants to become the first captain of Bigg Boss Season 16. Announced as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer and performer. He won over the internet with his viral song ‘Ohi Dili Zor’.

Oct 01, 2022 19:32 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live: Tina Datta's reaction on being locked inside BB house

TV actress Tina Datta's team has shared an insight into her feelings right before she got locked up inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Oct 01, 2022 19:23 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Tina Datta unveiled as next confirmed contestant

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16, Colors TV revealed actress Tina Datta as the next confirmed contestant. In a promo video, the Uttaran actor is seen praying to Goddess Durga wishing for the same love as her character Iccha had received from fans.

Oct 01, 2022 19:12 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live: An exclusive look at BB house

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Season 16, here's an exclusive look at this year's Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss will have a 'circus' theme this year.

Oct 01, 2022 19:08 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Launch LIVE Updates: A look back at most controversial fights

As Bigg Boss 16 gears up for its premiere, we have curated a list of a few ugly verbal and physical altercations from the previous seasons that left fans stumped. Read the full story, here.
Oct 01, 2022 18:55 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Hashtag 'PriyAnkit' trends as Udaariyaan leads set to enter BB house

Udaariyaan fans are super excited as the show's leads, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, are set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. Hashtag 'PriyAnkit' is already trending on Twitter, with fans sharing Priyanka and Ankit's Bigg Boss 16 promos.

Oct 01, 2022 18:46 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: BB fans shocked over Sajid Khan's entry rumours

Bigg Boss fans have expressed displeasure over MeToo accused Sajid Khan's participation rumours in Bigg Boss 16. One fan tweeted, "If Sajid Khan is actually coming I will personally fight with and block every single person on here that supports him." (sic) Another one wrote: "Sajid Khan is multiple woman MeToo accused. How can he getting chance in the show?"

Oct 01, 2022 18:37 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Meet Haryana ki Shakira, Gori Nagori

Haryanvi live performer Gori Nagori is set to enter Bigg Boss 16 house. A new promo of her grooving to a Haryanvi folk song along with Salman Khan has been shared by Colors TV.

Oct 01, 2022 18:24 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Who all are participating this season?

Tina Datta, Manya Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Sreejita De, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are participating on the reality show this year. Reports suggest that director and MeToo accused Sajid Khan will also be a part of the Colors TV show this year.
Oct 01, 2022 18:09 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia makes grand entry

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will make a grand entry on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16. A new teaser of Nimrit interacting with host Salman Khan on stage has been shared by Colors TV on its official social media accounts.

Oct 01, 2022 17:57 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere Live Updates: Salman gears up to host the new season

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with yet another season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season. He is one of the highest-paid hosts on the Indian television.

Oct 01, 2022 17:46 IST

Bigg Boss 16 live updates: Udaariyaan couple Priyanka, Ankit to confirm romance?

Udaariyaan lead actors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be grilled by host Salman Khan on the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 16. Salman will tease the duo by asking them if they are more than just friends.

Oct 01, 2022 17:37 IST

Bigg Boss 16 launch live: Abdu Rozik gorges on burger

Abdu Rozik, who is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, will be seen gorging on a yummy burger with Salman Khan in the premiere episode of the popular reality show. Check out the teaser:

Oct 01, 2022 17:27 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Live updates: A look back at the most loved couples of BB house

Through the years, many Bigg Boss participants have gone on to express their love for their fellow contestants. From Prince Narula-Yuvika to Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash, several love affairs blossomed inside the Bigg Boss house. More details, here.
Oct 01, 2022 17:19 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Salman Khan denies show being scripted

Salman Khan has called out the claims that Bigg Boss is a "scripted" show. In a video shared by Colors TV, Salman says that people should stop questioning whether the show is scripted. “Scripted hai ya yeh log apne ghar wapas jaate hai, aisa kuch nahi hai (This show is neither scripted nor do contestants go back home). It would be better if people stop asking such questions. Once you go inside, you are not allowed to walk out," Salman says.
Oct 01, 2022 17:12 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: A look back at Salman's salary

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s salary for hosting the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, always manages to garner the attention of the viewers. While rumours of him charging Rs 1000 crore for the 16th season continues to surface online, Salman recently rubbished the claim during the show's launch event. More details, here.
Oct 01, 2022 17:00 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Launch LIVE Updates: Nishant Bhat to enter the house again?

After winning the audiences’ hearts in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat is set to be a part of Bigg Boss 16 as well, but there is a twist to his involvement with the show. The talented choreographer has been roped in to choreograph the dance performances of all the contestants who are set to enter the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss. More details, here.
Oct 01, 2022 16:57 IST

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Throwback video of Hina Khan's reunion with Rocky

A throwback video of Hina Khan breaking down in tears after meeting her boyfriend Rocky inside the Bigg Boss house, was shared by Colors TV on its official Instagram. Hina Khan was the contestant on Bigg Boss season 11.

Oct 01, 2022 16:52 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Sajid Khan to enter show?

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by multiple women during the MeToo movement, is rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 16 house, according to a report in India Today.in. Ever since MeToo allegations surfaced against him, Sajid has been maintaining a low-key profile.
Oct 01, 2022 16:39 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Chhoti Sardaarni's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia interacts with Salman

Chhoti Sardaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. A new promo shows her interacting with host Salman Khan on stage. Fans are super excited to see Nimrit on the popular reality show.

Oct 01, 2022 16:32 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Live Updates: Is Salman Khan charging Rs 1000 Cr for new season?

It was long rumoured that Salman Khan was charging a bomb for the new season of Bigg Boss. However, the Bollywood superstar clarified that he was not paid Rs 1000 crores for Bigg Boss 16, as claimed by the multiple media reports. Read the full story, here.
Oct 01, 2022 16:28 IST

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Krushna Abhishek to enter the show?

Krushna Abhishek will be a part of Bigg Boss Season 16. However, he will not be a contestant on the Salman Khan show. It is revealed that Krushna will be seen hosting the show called Bigg Buzz, wherein he will reportedly host and grill evicted Bigg Boss 16 contestants. More details, here.
Oct 01, 2022 16:23 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Launch LIVE Updates: New promo confirms Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's entry

Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house. A new teaser, shared by Colors TV on Instagram, reveals that Priyanka will be one of the contestants this year.

Oct 01, 2022 16:16 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Launch LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankita Gupta to join the show?

A new teaser of Bigg Boss 16 shows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankita Gupta, best known for their on-screen chemistry in the popular TV show Udaariyaan, grooving to "The Punjaabban Song" from Jugjugg Jeeyo. Fans are wondering if the duo will participate together on the reality show.

Oct 01, 2022 16:12 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Fans miss Sidharth Shukla

Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss season 16, BB fans remember former winner Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September last year after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Sidharth was one of the most popular Bigg Boss winners.

Oct 01, 2022 16:09 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: What's new this season?

The 16th season of the reality show is said to come with a new set of rules, as Bigg Boss himself will play the game. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on Saturday and Sunday, where host Salman Khan will introduce the contestants.

Oct 01, 2022 16:01 IST

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: When and where to watch Salman Khan show?

Bigg Boss 16 will have a mega premiere on October 1 and just like any other season, this year too, the show will be hosted by Salman Khan. The grand premiere will be telecast on Colors TV channel at 9:30 pm tonight. More details, here.
Oct 01, 2022 15:59 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: An exclusive tour of the house

In a little over five hours from now, Bigg Boss will be back on our television screens with its 16th season. While viewers wait for the big reveal of the house every year, this season will see an unexpected twist as the house will have four bedrooms for the first time ever. Read the full story, here.
Oct 01, 2022 15:40 IST

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Salman shakes leg with Gori Nagori in new teaser

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is seen trying some Haryanvi dance moves with folk dancer Gori Nagori in the latest teaser of Bigg Boss 16. Gori Nagori, who is popularly known as Shakira of Haryana, is likely to participate in the 16th season of Bigg Boss.

Oct 01, 2022 15:35 IST

Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Meet the first confirmed contestant, Abdu Rozik

Announced as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik is a Tajikistani singer and performer. He won over the internet with his viral song ‘Ohi Dili Zor’. The singer has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media and it features over 580k subscribers. He boasts of 3.5 million followers on Instagram, with pictures taken with several stars including Cristiano Ronaldo. Read the full story, here.

Popular TV actors Tina Datta, Ankita Gupta, Priyanka Chahar, Sumbul Touqeer and rapper MC Stan are also participating on the show.

Unlike every season, the house of Bigg Boss 16 will have four distinct bedrooms. The four bedrooms designed by Omung Kumar B and Vanita Omung Kumar will be called the ‘Fire Room,’ ‘Black And White Room,’ ‘Cards Room,’ and ‘Vintage Room.’ Since the theme of the show is ‘circus’ this year, host Salman Khan will be the ‘ringmaster’ of the house.

Other celebrities who are expected to participate on the show include Shaleen Bhanot, Manya Singh, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair. Meanwhile, at the press meet which was held in Mumbai earlier this week, Salman Khan introduced Abdu Rozik as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 16. The actor also addressed the rumours of his salary for the new season. It was long reported that Salman was charging a bomb for the 16th season. The Bigg Boss 16 host poked fun at the rumours by bringing up the “reports” that claimed a Rs 1000 crore price tag and said, “I was going to return the money I didn’t get only.”

He added that had he been paid the said amount, he would not have had to work. “If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life. There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all…” he cracked up.

This year, Bigg Boss 16 promises to be different than the previous ones. Salman hinted that ‘Bigg Boss’ would be participating in the show himself while Salman would host the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Friday and Saturday, as against to norm of Saturday and Sunday.

