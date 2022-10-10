Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh Draws Flak For 'TV Actress' Comment; Know More

Bigg Boss, one of our favourite television reality shows, is back with another season. Every contestant has their own personality and we are loving it. Like every season, celebrities are supporting their favourite ones in the BB house. However, some have courted controversies and criticism as well.

Television actor Arjun Bijalani has reacted to Miss India Runner up Manya Singh’s statement. Arjun wrote, “I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem. TV big hai tha aur rahega."

Advertisement

Popular actress Gauhar Khan also retweeted this and wrote, “Exactly, calling self an Indian ambassador and doesn’t know the basics of inclusion, tolerance and respect! Irony."

For those of you who don’t know, the weekend ka war showed us an argument between Manya Singh and Television actress Sreejita De. Manya said, “I was the ambassador of the country. What are you? TV actress?"

Colors channel has also posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “Manya aur Sreejita ke beech iss fight ko dekh kar, kaisa react karenge Salman Khan during this Shukrawar Ka Vaar?"

Advertisement

Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared her statement on this and said, “I had decided that this year I won’t be following Bigg Boss at all. But, for Abdu I started watching this season. It’s great to see Abdu on screen. But, I didn’t expect this from Manya. To be honest, a woman who calls herself an ambassador. Representing Miss India at the national level, it is very bad to hear such statements from her. Being a TV actress, what do you mean? After going to the national level, when you have come on TV, then you should understand the importance of TV."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here