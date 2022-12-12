Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Spills Beans on Love Story With Buba, Says 'Maine Uske Parents Ko...'

Are you a Bigg Boss fan? The latest episode of Salman Khan hosted reality show saw Rapper MC Stan talking about his love story with Buba. The duo has been dating each other for a long time. He gave details about his love life in a conversation with Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar.

When Priyanka inquired as to whether Buba’s parents are aware of his relationship with MC Stan, the Ek Din Pyaar singer revealed that he visited her home with 40 other persons to discuss their relationship. The P Town singer said, “Main 40-50 logon ko leke usske ghar pe gaya tha rishta leke… Maine Uske parents ko bola ya toh izzat se rishta karado ya mein bhaga ke leke jaunga ussko. (I took 40-50 people and went to his house with a relationship. I told her parents either get a relationship done with respect or I will drive her away.)" Stan further added, “Cheeze bouth kharab hogai thi uske baad but ab thik hai. (Things had gone very bad then, but it is fine now.)"

In addition to this, Archana Gautam leaps into the midst and declares that she wishes to be a rapper. Reacting to this, MC yelled at her and enraged her to leave as he wanted to talk about Buba at that moment.

Advertisement

MC Stan’s real name is Altaf Shaikh and he is also referred to as Beef King in the underground rap community. The 23-year-old rapper and songwriter who has already established himself as a popular musician rose to prominence with his song Wata, which has gained over nine million views on YouTube. He also recorded a diss tune for Emiway Bantai, which became a viral hit. His YouTube channel consists of more than 2 lakh followers. He is currently seen as one of the contestants in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here