Bigg Boss 16: NCSC Seeks Action Against Vikkas for Calling Archana 'Neech Jati Ke Log'

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark against co-contestant Archana Gautam, reports PTI. The remark was made during an episode of the TV reality show aired on Wednesday.

In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam “neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

Gautam had unsuccessfully contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

According to Indian law, the NCSC said, “this is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India".

“You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice," it said in the notice.

In one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss, Archana and Vikkas locked horns which led to the former spilling hot water in the kitchen. Archana gets furious after Vikkas comes into the kitchen and keeps the tea pan on the gas stove. Archana was seen cooking food, and she gets irritated that Vikkas tried to move around whatever she was making.

Archana starts yelling at him for disrupting what she was making. The matter gets out of hand and Archana flips a saucepan, spilling water all over the kitchen as well as into a kadhai where oil was boiling. Other housemates try to step in and calm the two of them down before anyone gets hurt.

(With PTI inputs)

