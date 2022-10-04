Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Hail Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia As 'Best Captain', Call Her 'Sherni Sardarni'

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Hail Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia As 'Best Captain', Call Her 'Sherni Sardarni'

Choti Sardarni aka Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Twitter)
Choti Sardarni aka Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen in Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Twitter)

In just two days, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has left netizens impressed with her captainship in Bigg Boss 16 house.

When Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house, she was announced as the first captain of the season. Nimrit divided household duties among all housemates and has also been following instructions from Bigg Boss himself. In just two days, the Choti Sardarni fame actress has left netizens impressed with her captainship.

On Tuesday, several social media users took to Twitter to hail Nimrit as a ‘calm and composed’ captain. While some praised her for dealing with Archana Gautam (who only wanted to do kitchen duties), others argued that the way with which Nimrit has been handling issues is really commendable.

“Of course, proved herself to be the best captain in BB on the first week itself. The way she is handing the house is commendable #NimritKaurAhluwalia," one of the fans wrote. Another Tweet read, “All the qualities that’s needed in a captain, our #SherniSardaarni has it all! The calm and composed mind, a subtle nature and the conviction she puts her point across is what we are loving the most. Kudos to #NimritKaurAhluwalia, she’s killing it and how ❤️"

Recently, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also got into a heated argument with Archana Gautam after the latter tagged her ‘bekar’ during a task. Following this, Nimrit took a stand for herself but later broke into tears.

Meanwhile, besides Nimrit, other celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

