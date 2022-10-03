Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Trend MC Stan On Twitter After Fight With Gautam Vig; Fans Dub Him ‘Sasta Hrithik’

It has just been a couple of hours since Bigg Boss 16, the latest edition of the most controversial show on Indian television, hit the small screens and the participants have already started making it to the headlines, some for good reasons and others for all the wrong reasons. Rapper MC Stan is among the first names to spark a trend on social media, after the contestants’ entry into the Bigg Boss house. His name did trend big on Twitter after Gautam Vig pick an unwanted fight with him, during Sunday night’s episode of BB 16.

During the second episode of Bigg Boss 16, an unexpected and unwanted fight broke out between actor Gautam Vig and rapper MC Stan. The fight started when Gautam came from nowhere and asked Stan to do his duty. When the rapper said that he would do it later or the next day, the actor lost his cool and started raising his voice unnecessarily. This led to an unwanted fight between the two.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LPEotSkFPiw" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

Post this, the entire house came in support of Stan and criticised Gautam’s behaviour. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is the first caption of the house, also supported Stan saying he was not wrong at his place and that he had agreed to do his duty after some time. Sajid Khan too spoke with Gautam and calmly explained to him how MC Stan wasn’t picking a fight with him.

Later, the two hug it out as the housemates resolve the issues between the two, by easing the situation.

Advertisement

Ever since the episode featuring the unwanted fight went on air, fans of MC Stan are extremely furious at Gautam for his unruly behaviour and for picking a fight with the rapper just for getting some footage.

Some of them have even dubbed him “sasta Hrithik".

Advertisement

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCSTAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCSTAN> killed that “attitude" of sasta Hrithik in today’s episode ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/biggboss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#biggboss16>>— Sara (@sara_mehwish) ="https://twitter.com/sara_mehwish/status/1576812102466953217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 3, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

A second social media user wrote, “Ladne ki kya jarurat thi Gareebon ke #HrithikhRoshan #GautamVig ko? Naam se bula leta #MCStan Naam hi kafi hai ‍♂️#SajidKhan ko @BiggBoss ki jarurat hai aur #BiggBoss ko Sajid Khan ki. Aisi controversy aur kahan."

="twitter-tweet">="hi" dir="ltr">Ladne ki kya jarurat thi Gareebon ke ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HrithikhRoshan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HrithikhRoshan> ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GautamVig?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GautamVig> ko?! ;Naam se bula leta ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCStan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCStan> ;Naam hi kafi hai ‍♂️="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SajidKhan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SajidKhan> ko ="https://twitter.com/BiggBoss?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BiggBoss> ki jarurat hai aur ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BiggBoss?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BiggBoss> ko Sajid Khan ki ;Aisi controversy aur kahan.. ="https://t.co/0WdHVLR7Th">https://t.co/0WdHVLR7Th>>— Anti Naagin Squad (@AntiNaaginSquad) ="https://twitter.com/AntiNaaginSquad/status/1576652427205279749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 2, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

A third social media user commented, “Rip who support duplicate Hrithik Roshan #MCSTAN."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCSTAN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCSTAN> killed that “attitude" of sasta Hrithik in today’s episode ="https://twitter.com/hashtag/biggboss16?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#biggboss16>>— Sara (@sara_mehwish) ="https://twitter.com/sara_mehwish/status/1576812102466953217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 3, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Advertisement

The hashtag #MCStan topped Twitter trends. It shows the unmeasurable popularity of the rapper and how his loyal fans never shy away from extending their support to him when it’s needed.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who have been introduced as Bigg Boss 16 contestants are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vij, actress-politician Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, rapper MC Stan and Udaariyaan couple Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Tina Dutta, Sumbul Touqeer, Manya Singh, and Sajid Khan.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas, on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here