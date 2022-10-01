Bigg Boss 16 New Promo Introduces Tina Dutta As Contestant, She Prays To Get Love From Audience

This is the day all of us have been waiting for! In a few hours from now, Salman Khan will be back with the 16th season of one of the most loved and talked about show - Bigg Boss. While everyone is waiting to know the final list of contestants, it has now been confirmed that television actress Tina Dutta will be participating in the controversial reality show too.

On Saturday afternoon, Colors TV took to its social media handles to drop a promo introducing Tina Dutta as a contestant. Dressed in a saree, Tina can be seen praying to god for the audience’s love. “Hey durga maa, bas mere ek ichcha poori kardo, koi aisa chamatkaar kardo ke mujhe bhi janta se vahi pyaar mil jaye jo Ichcha ko mila tha (Durga maa, please fulfil one of my wishes. Please do a miracle with which people will love me as much as they loved Ichcha)," she says in the promo.

For the unversed, Tina Dutta played the role of Ichcha in the popular show Uttaran which ran successfully from 2008 to 2015.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the channel also dropped another promo of the premiere night in which they introduced rapper MC Stan as a contestant. Prior to this, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was also confirmed as one of the contestants.

Other celebrities who are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house include Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. During the press event of the show, Salman Khan confirmed Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as the contestant.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere at 9:30 pm on Saturday, i.e. October 1 on Colors TV. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

