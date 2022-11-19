Bigg Boss: Nimrit Ahluwalia Suffers from Mental Health Issues; Mom Says 'During Choti Sarrdaarni, She Was Put on Medication...'

As the viewers know, Bigg Boss is a game of patience, perseverance, and mental fortitude. However, the show has seen the contestants experiencing breakdowns due to frustration or arguments and the same happened with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Ahluwalia. In the latest episode, Nimrit, who seems to be brave and a strong contestant recently revealed her frail side and had an emotional breakdown in front of Bigg Boss in the confession room. The actress cried her heart out in front of Bigg Boss and asked him if the conversation will remain only between them.

Now in an interview with ETimes TV, Nimrit’s mother, Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia, a school principal, admitted to crying while witnessing her daughter’s emotional breakdown and shared her thoughts on how Nimrit should not be judged by others. She said that as a mother she had been feeling very restless for the last few days as if she knew that her daughter wasn’t doing well. When she saw Nimrit crying right in front of her on the TV screen, she couldn’t stop her tears. Seeing Nimrit broken, shaken, and vulnerable, the mother’s heart reached out to her daughter, and all she wanted was to hug her. While Nimrit was talking to Bigg Boss, she said, “Bigg Boss I hope it is between both of us." Pointing this, Nimrit’s mother stated, “I realized that she didn’t want anyone to judge her. I am glad she had the courage to seek help. I appreciate that Bigg Boss advised her to share her feelings with someone she was comfortable with."

During the interview, when asked Inderpreet if she was aware of Nimrit’s mental health issues, she replied, “While playing the lead in the show Choti Sarrdaarni, she suffered from mental health issues and was diagnosed with Chronic fatigue. She took a short break and was put on medication. Nimrit was strong and didn’t let this stop her. She bounced back and continued giving her best to the show. After a year, when she exited the show and took a sabbatical to wean herself from medication and to work towards her mental well-being. Her doctors are of the view that her temporary weight gain over the past few months is a consequence of the medication."

Nimrit’s mother further mentioned that Nimrit chooses to live her life to the fullest, working and entertaining everyone in Bigg Boss 16. She has never shied away from discussing mental health because she believes she can make a difference and educate people about it.

Nimrit’s mother said that she was proud of her daughter as it takes courage to come out in the open.

Meanwhile, Nimrit Ahluwalia made her acting debut in the 2019 television series Choti Sarrdaarni, which proved to be a significant career breakthrough. She has also appeared in several music videos.

