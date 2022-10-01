Bigg Boss 16: Nishant Bhat To Enter Salman Khan's Show Once Again? Here's Truth

There is no denying that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, which has been entertaining the audience season after season. After a rocking season 15, the controversial reality show is also returning to our television screens with yet another exciting season, and fans are already excited.

While fans are also eager to know who will be locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, some social media users also speculate that season 15 fame Nishant Bhat is also likely to re-enter Salman Khan’s show. However, there’s a twist.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 LIVE Updates: Tina Datta Confirms Her Entry; Udaariyaan Duo Priyanka, Ankit Set the Stage on Fire

Advertisement

And after winning audiences’ hearts with Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat is set to be associated with Bigg Boss 16 as well, but there is a twist to his involvement with the show. The talented choreographer has been roped in to choreograph the dance performances of all the contestants who are set to enter the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss.

Nishant Bhat participated in Bigg Boss last year when he surprised everyone with his game plan and strategies. He was one of the finalists of the show along with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. However, he collected Rs 10 lakh during the finale episode and let go of the trophy.

Meanwhile, celebrities who are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house include Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. During the press event of the show, Salman Khan had also confirmed Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as the contestant.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere at 9:30 pm on Saturday, i.e. October 1 on Colors TV. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here