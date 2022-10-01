Ahead of Its Mega Premiere, Bigg Boss Warns Contestants That 'No Preparation With Help'

In less than two hours from now, Bigg Boss 16 will be back on our television screens. While Salman Khan will be hosting the show once again, several celebrities are all set to get locked inside the controversial reality show house. However, looks like Bigg Boss 16 will step up the difficulty level and the recent promo of the show proves it all.

On Saturday evening, Colors TV released a promo in which they not only shared a glimpse of the stunning Bigg Boss house but also sent a clear warning to the contestants that no preparation will help them for the show. “Welcome to my new house. My presence will be felt in every corner of the house. There is no way to escape or hide. Contestants have been chosen to play my new game but no preparation will help them. My house, my laws, my game. You will choose who will win," Bigg Boss can be heard saying in the promo.

In earlier promos too, Salman Khan made it clear that this time Bigg Boss will himself play the game and added it will increase challenges for all contestants.

Meanwhile, celebrities who are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house include Tina Dutta, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. During the press event of the show, Salman Khan had also confirmed Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as the contestant. Sajid Khan is also likely to be a part of the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere at 9:30 pm on Saturday, i.e. October 1 on Colors TV. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

