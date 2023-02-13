Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta to Separate? Fans React

Bigg Boss 16, India’s most popular reality show, has completed its current season. On Sunday night, rapper MC Stan was crowned Bigg Boss 16 winner. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary secured second and third spots, respectively. At the grand finale, the former contestants of the season also joined and gave special performances. The reunion of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta left their fans overjoyed. Priyanka asked him if he missed her, and to this Ankit said, “Even I didn’t know I will miss you this much". They hugged and prepared a dance performance for the finale.

However, as per a report in Bollywood Life, Priyanka and Ankit will separate after the finale. The report stated that the two Bigg Boss 16 contestants will maintain “a dignified distance from each other now, as they have no future with each other."

In fact, in the finale, Priyanka said that this is their final act together, which left fans disappointed. While the majority of them were “sad," many argued that the actress is referring to their final act on the show or in general because they are no longer working together. “I guess by last act she meant the last act of the finale," wrote one fan.

Priyanka and Ankit appeared on the show together and their chemistry was loved by the fans. Apart from Bigg Boss, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were previously seen together on the show Udaariyaan on Colours TV.

Speaking to ETimes after the grand finale, Ankit Gupta said that he was shocked that MC Stan won the season. He added that for him, Priyanka is the winner.

Meanwhile, after receiving the winner’s trophy, MC Stan celebrated with host Salman Khan. MC Stan shared photos with Salman in his first Instagram post after the finale. The rapper, who is very popular among the youth, won the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh. The rapper walked into the house with confidence and charmed everyone with his genuine personality. From wanting to leave the show in his early days to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan has come a long way.

