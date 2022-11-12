Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Dad Says 'She's Been Brought Up in Army Family...'

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Dad Says 'She's Been Brought Up in Army Family...'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss season 16. She is impressing everyone with her daring personality.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 10:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has clearly emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss season 16. Priyanka is wowing everyone with her daring personality and performance on the reality show. She often trends on social media for being vocal on the show and making her points cut and clear. Recently, in a conversation with ETimes TV, Priyanka’s father, Mahavir Singh Chahar spoke about her upbringing and family background. He revealed that his daughter was raised in an army family and was taught to always stand up for herself.

“Priyanka has been brought up in an army family and she’s been raised to always stand up for herself and never take disrespect. In our house, we don’t consider anger or loud voices as negative but believe that anger should be used in the right situations at the right time. Raising your voice at the right time is a way to silence the voice of the wrongful," her father shared.

He further added, “We taught her to laugh in the face of life’s miseries because she’s stronger than any of her problems. That’s how we have raised our girl, and hope she inspires all the young women out there to always speak up and stand for themselves."

In the latest promo shared on Colors TV’s social media handles, Salman Khan declares that Priyanka has been evicted and then, asks Ankit Gupta how he is feeling after her elimination. In response, Ankit says that he feels that Priyanka is leaving the house because of her. As the promo did not show Priyanka exiting the house, her fans are guessing that this could be a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka’s first TV appearance was in 2019 with Gathbandhan, and later she appeared in Udariyaan, which aired in 2021, and was well received. She is currently a social media sensation with a massive fan base, and she also has a burgeoning YouTube channel where she and her co-star Ankit Gupta interact with fans on a regular basis.

first published: November 12, 2022, 10:28 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 10:31 IST

