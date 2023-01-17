Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar's Brother Slams Troll Claiming to Expose Her Hypocrisy in the Show

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the top contenders in Bigg Boss 16. Despite the overwhelming love and support from fans, there's a section of viewers who tend to mock the actress. On Monday, a user on Twitter shared a video claiming to expose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's hypocrisy. However, Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary expressed his displeasure and defended his sister.

The video begins with an old interview of the actress in which she praises her siblings' lifestyle. Priyanka comes from an Army family, and she stated in the interview that if she hadn't become an actress, she would have joined the armed forces. Priyanka went on to say that her sister and brother are both in the army and have a well-organized lifestyle, which she aspires to. The video cuts to a recent episode of BB in which Priyanka was caught saying that she wanted to help one of her sisters financially. Priyanka even wanted to pay for her sister's children's education.

Yogesh Choudhary defended his sister, explaining that their elder sister Manisha Choudhary divorced her husband a few years ago, and as a result, Priyanka wishes to do something for her nephew and niece. Replying to the tweet, he mentioned, “We are 6 siblings, me, the youngest, Manisha di, Suman di, Pari di, Preeti di and Vikas. Vikas, Suman di and Preeti di are in the army. Here Pari di is talking about the eldest sister, Manisha di who separated from her husband a few years back. Happy to clarify, love you Pari di."

During the show, when Soundarya Sharma tried was seen talking about Priyanka, director Sajid Khan complimented her. He said, “Understand one thing, Soundarya, Priyanka iss ghar ki sabse cleverest ladki hai and she is not a follower, she is a leader. (Priyanka is the cleverest contestant in the house and she is a leader and not a follower)."

As the Bigg Boss finale is inching closer every weekend, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will face off against other contestants for the Ticket to Finale task. Since Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been appointed as the new captain of the BB 16 house, the remaining housemates must work together to get her removed. The contestant who will serve as captain until the task is completed will become Bigg Boss 16's first finalist.

