Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare is currently making headlines all over social media. Although he didn’t win the trophy, he has won millions of hearts and created a huge fan base. Apart from this, he has bagged many interesting offers on the professional front after being the first runner-up of the show. Recently the actor shared the good news with his fans. He has now almost confirmed his participation in the action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and will be working on a movie with a big star.

Meanwhile, recently Shiv engaged in live chat with his followers via his Instagram account for the first time after his appearance on Bigg Boss 16. While he was in the live chat many fans asked about his upcoming projects, and in reply to this, the actor said that he might soon appear in Rohit Shetty’s Katron Ke Khiladi 13. In addition, Shiv also shared with his fans that he had just wrapped a meeting regarding a big film before he joined the live session.

Advertisement

The former Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner also stated that the film will also feature a big star.

In the meantime, there were reports that Shiv Thakare will appear in Salman Khan’s film. So the audience is curious to see if this big star that Shiv mentioned is Salman Khan or not.

In addition, there are rumours that he has received numerous offers for music videos too.

Earlier, there were also rumours that Shiv Thakare along with his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had been offered roles in music videos. He also confirmed in the most recent interview that he and Nimrit have indeed been offered a music video, though nothing has been finalized yet. Shiv has also admitted in numerous interviews since Bigg Boss 16 that the show’s success has given him opportunities in his professional life which he never had before.

However, Bigg Boss 16 finale was aired on February 12. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made it to the top three list. Priyanka ranked as the second runner-up. MC Stan defeated Shiv and won the title and the glittering trophy in the shape of a golden unicorn. In addition to this, he also won a glamorous Grand i10 Nios and Rs 31,80,000 in cash.

Read all the Latest Movies News here