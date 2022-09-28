Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Gets 'Irritated' With Quitting Rumours, Says Makers Have 'No Option'

Salman Khan met with the press on Tuesday evening, ahead of Bigg Boss 16’s highly-anticipated premiere. The actor, who has been playing the host of the reality show since Bigg Boss 4, addressed a number of rumours including claims of his mammoth Rs 1000 crore fee. During the event, Salman spoke about the speculations that claim he is not returning as the host of Bigg Boss.

The actor confessed that while it ‘irritates’ him, he knows that the channel is ‘majboor (compelled)’ to take him. “I also get irritated sometimes and tell this people that I don’t want to do the show. But these people are majboor to take me. If not me, who then. However, if it was on them, they wouldn’t come to me. Main khud apne paas na jaun. But inke paas option nahi hai," Salman Khan said.

The Tiger 3 star also revealed that Bigg Boss has not influenced him much but thanks to the show, he’s been doing ‘less of bad things and more of good things.’ Asked him what keeps bringing him back to the show and Salman said, “Bohot kuch sekhne ko milta hai. I get to meet so many people and whenever everyone goes off track, I like getting them back on the right way. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. The four months that we are on air, we do develop a bond."

This year, Bigg Boss 16 promises to be different than the previous ones. Salman hinted that ‘Bigg Boss’ will be participating in the show himself while Salman would host the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on Friday and Saturday, as against to norm of Saturday and Sunday.

During the press event, Salman also introduced Tazakistan performer Abdu Rozik as the first confirmed contestant of the show. Bigg Boss 16 premieres on Saturday.

