Following Bigg Boss 16 finale, host Salman Khan and contestants got together for an epic after-party. Pictures and videos from the same have been going viral on the internet. Now, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik posted a video of himself dancing with host Salman Khan on latter’s hit song ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. In the second video, Salman Khan is seen holding Abdu in his arms while they sing and groove. Along with the video, Abdu Rozik penned a caption that read, “O o jaane jaana! Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan."

As soon as the video was shared online, fans couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable the two looked. One of the users wrote, “This is such a cute video. Love it". Another user wrote, “My favourite duo, Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan, going to miss you both". One more said, “2 Legends in 1 video".

Advertisement

During the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale on Sunday night, Abdu Rozik revealed that he would be participating in the reality show Big Brother. When host Salman Khan said he heard a rumour about the same, the former Bigg Boss contestant confirmed and said, “Yes sir". “Oh my God! Congratulations," exclaimed Salman, overjoyed and surprised by the revelation.

Salman Khan further asked, “Will you get a host like me there? You will make NRI friends now, you will forget Indians." To which, Abdu replied, “No, no. I will never forget." Salman added, “You will make Tajikistan and India both proud."

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik was a popular Bigg Boss 16 contestant and was loved by all. He became famous on the internet for his videos in which he pronounces the word “Burger" in an unusual way, as well as for his song covers. On the work front, he will also reportedly appear in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Rapper MC Stan was declared Bigg Boss 16 winner, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the first runner-up. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam were among the finalists on the Salman Khan-hosted show. The winner received the glitzy trophy, a cash prize of Rs 31.80 lakh and a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Read all the Latest Movies News here