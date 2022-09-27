Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Looks Dapper in Black as He Attends the Press Conference, See Pic

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is all set to return with its 16th season on our television screens. On Tuesday, September 27, the superstar attended a press conference in Mumbai ahead of the release of the show. For the event, he went dressed in black and displayed his ultimate style and swag. The Tiger 3 actor took to his Instagram story section to share his photo from the event.

In the picture, Salman can be seen dressed in a black suit which he paired with black pants. He kept his hands in his pocket while striking a stylish pose for the camera. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “#BB16 Press Conference."

Take a look at it:

Meanwhile, at the press conference, it was confirmed that Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Rozik is a Tajik singer who holds the record of being the world’s smallest singer.

Besides Rozik, several names of those who are likely to participate in Bigg Boss 16 are already doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, Arjun Bijlani, Shalin Bhanot, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Recently, it was reported that Lock Upp winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui has also been approached for the show. Apart from these, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta and social media sensation Faisal Shaikh have also been reportedly by the makers.

Talking of Salman Khan, the actor will be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Besides that, he will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather which also stars Nayanthara. Last month, as Salman Khan completed 30 years in the industry, he announced his upcoming title, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The actor will also be making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

