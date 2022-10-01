Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Makes It Clear That The Show Is Not Scripted, Says 'Stop Asking Such Questions'

While Bigg Boss enjoys a massive fan following, there are some who often argue that the controversial reality show is scripted. And this debate is never-ending. However, recently, the host of the show, Salman Khan addressed the same allegations and argued that no writer has the capability to write script for Bigg Boss.

“Bigg Boss has always been very righteous and straightforward. Now that he will be playing the game himself, I am sure he will play it likewise," Salman said as quoted by Indianexpress.in in recent video released by Colors TV.

“Scripted hai ya yeh log apne ghar wapas jaate hai, aisa kuch nahi hai (This show is neither scripted nor do contestants go back home). It would be better if people stop asking such questions. Once you go inside, you are not allowed to walk out. You cannot script a show like Bigg Boss. Duniya ka koi writer iss show ko likh hi nahi skta (No writer in this world will be able to write a show like Bigg Boss)," the actor added.

Recently, during the launch event of the show, Salman also addressed rumours that he is charging Rs 1000 crores for Bigg Boss 16. Joking about the same, Salman shared that if he was being paid the amount, he would pay off a lot of things, including his lawyer for the cases. “If I get this amount, I won’t work the rest of my life. There will come a day when I will get paid this amount. Even if I get paid this amount, I have so many such expenses wherein… Lawyer’s fees and all…" he said.

Meanwhile, celebrities who are all set to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house include Tina Dutta, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare, Shivin Narang, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. During the press event of the show, Salman Khan had also confirmed Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as the contestant.

Bigg Boss 16 will premiere at 9:30 pm on Saturday, i.e. October 1 on Colors TV. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on the channel whereas on weekends, Salman Khan will be hosting the show from 9:30 pm.

